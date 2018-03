Baird analyst David George says upcoming releases from Wells Fargo (WFC +2% ) will be positive, and with the shares down 16% in 2018, the stock offers good value. George has an Outperform rating on the lender with a $62 price target which is up 19% from today's level.

U.S. Bancorp (USB +2.8% ) commands a higher multiple given strong returns, and solid growth outlook according to George. He has a $56 price target implying 11% upside with an Outperform on the stock.

Source: Bloomberg