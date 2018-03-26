YouTube TV becomes presenting sponsor of NBA Finals

YouTube TV (GOOG, GOOGL) will become the first presenting sponsor of the 2018 NBA Finals as part of a multi-year partnership.

YouTube TV will also serve as presenting sponsor for the WNBA Finals and the NBA G League, the minor league.

The news follows YouTube TV signing a deal with Major League Baseball to sponsor the World Series for the next two years.

The presenting sponsor title earns YouTube TV logo on the court and surrounding area and having the service’s name mentioned in the event title, on-air callouts, and commercial spots.

Previously: YouTube TV, MLB expand partnership to include World Series (March 8)