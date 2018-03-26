Bloomberg: Third Point seeking stake in United Technologies

United Technologies (UTX +2.2% ) trades solidly higher as Bloomberg reports the Third Point hedge fund is interested in building a stake in the company, potentially raising the pressure on UTX as it considers breaking apart.

Third Point and UTX were granted early termination under the FTC’s Hart-Scott-Rodino Act; such a filing is required when an investor buys shares in a company above a certain threshold and seeks to hold talks about items such as strategy, management or board changes.

The FTC filing did not reveal the size of any holding in UTX or say whether Third Point would seek any changes at the company.

Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management also has taken a position in UTX, according to reports last month.