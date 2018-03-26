Immune Therapeutics on go with late-stage study of IRT-103 in Crohn's

Immune Therapeutics (OTCQB:IMUN -7.9% ) plans to file an application with the FDA seeking sign-off on a Phase 3 clinical trial assessing IRT-103, branded as Lodonal, for the treatment of patients at least 12 years old with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease. The study should launch in H2.

Per FDA guidance, the CDAI/PCDAI definition of remission will be the primary endpoint and endoscopy and symptoms will be secondary endpoints. The 52-week trial will assess the endpoints at week 12.

The company also plans to seek FDA sign-off on an IND for Lodonal in pediatric patients ages 2 - 11 with mild-to-severe Crohn's.