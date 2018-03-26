Legacy Reserves unveils plan to become C-Corp

Legacy Reserves LP (LGCY +7.4% ) surges after announcing plans to transition away from an MLP structure to become a newly-traded C-Corp stock "with a less complicated balance sheet and an enhanced opportunity to raise capital and grow the business."

LGCY says investors will receive one share of the new Legacy's common stock for each unit currently owned, and it will convert its outstanding preferred shares into common shares.

"We have established a platform for the creation of significant value for the company and we look forward to stepping out from the dark cloud we have been under as an upstream MLP," says LGCY Chairman and CEO Paul Horne.