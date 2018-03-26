Stormy '60 Minutes' pulls best ratings in 10 years, wins night for CBS

Sunday's broadcast of 60 Minutes, featuring adult film star Stormy Daniels describing a 2006 affair with Donald Trump, looks in early numbers to be the most-watched airing of that program in 10 years.

Anderson Cooper's interview with Daniels easily topped 20M viewers, hitting close to 23M at the top even though the broadcast was delayed by overtime basketball. That will make it more heavily watched than Trump's own post-election appearance in 2016, and might approach the 24.5M that saw Barack Obama on the program in 2008.