AT&T/Time Warner today: Sling, Turner chiefs testifying

It's lunch break at the AT&T/Time Warner trial on a day where the chiefs of Sling TV (DISH +0.8% ) and Turner (NYSE:TWX) were to take the stand.

The morning was spent watching lead attorneys speaking privately with Judge Richard Leon, The Washington Post's Brian Fung says, hinting at some irregularity that may have taken place.

The judge said “it’s going to take a while to sort out what happened and what consequences” may follow, “what’d be the appropriate remedy," Fung tweets.

Sling chief Warren Schlichting was seen speaking privately with the judge and attorneys for the companies and for the government, he says.