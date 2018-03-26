Google debuts first Chrome OS tablet

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) debuts the Acer Chromebook Tab 10, the first Chrome OS tablet.

The Tab 10 is aimed at the education market and the launch comes one day before Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) planned education event, which is expected to include the launch of a lower cost iPad.

Google accounted for 60% of the mobile computing shipments to American students (K-12) in Q3, according to Futuresource Consulting. Apple held 17% of the market and Microsoft came in second with 22%.

The Tab 10 has a 9.7-in. LED-backlit display, 2048 x 1536 resolution, PPI of 261, and supports the included Wacom EMR stylus. The new budget iPad could launch with Pencil support.

The pricing is interesting at $329, which matches the current entry-level iPad with tomorrow’s launch likely coming in cheaper.

The Tab 10 launches in April in North America and in launches in EMEA in May.

