Walmart and Target ready to pounce in toys

There's new analysis out on the impact of the Toys "R" Us bankruptcy on Walmart (WMT +1.7% ) and Target (TGT +2.7% ) from Coresight Research.

"Walmart and Target look set to punch above their weight in terms of gaining shoppers from Toys ‘R’ Us store closures as they overindex for browsing and buying among Toys ‘R’ Us shoppers relative to all toy shoppers," observes the research firm.

Analysts with other firms have made similar observations on the positive overlap between the two retailers and Toys "R" Us.

Toys "R" Us was the 4th largest toy seller in the U.S. behind Amazon, Walmart and Target.