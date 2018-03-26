Goldman Sachs says gold will 'outperform' as it hits highest in six weeks

With increasing risk of an equity market correction and fears of rising inflation, analysts at Goldman Sachs have turned bullish on the yellow metal for the first time in nearly five years.

"Based on empirical data for the past six tightening cycles, gold has outperformed post rate hikes four times," the analysts led by Eugene King said.

Gold is higher today at $1,354, up 0.4%, and has rallied nearly 4% since last week.

ETFs: GLD, IAU, PHYS, SGOL, UGLD, UGL, DGP, GLL, GTU, GLDI, OUNZ, DZZ, DGL, DGLD, DGZ, GYEN, BAR, GEUR, GLDW, GHS, UBG, QGLDX, GHE