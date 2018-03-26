Antero Resources considers ways to cut costs for fracking sand

Antero Resources (AR +0.1% ) says it is considering options to mine its own sand for fracking to offset recent price increases.

Fracking sand, which is ~12% of AR’s well development cost, has been the only oilfield product in which the company has seen a large price increase, and the company is now studying ways to “self-source” the material, AR President Glen Warren tells the Scotia Howard Weil energy conference in New Orleans.

AR has frack crews under contract for at least the next year at set prices. Warren says.