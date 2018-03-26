Senate Judiciary chairman invites Facebook, Google, Twitter chiefs to hearing

It's not easy to sort out among the various congressional representatives talking tough this week on tech privacy regulation, but a notable voice just made news: Senate Judiciary Commitee Chairman Charles Grassley is holding a hearing and inviting Facebook (FB -2.3% ) CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify.

The hearing is set for April 10 and covers data privacy.

He's also invited Twitter (TWTR +1.1% ) CEO Jack Dorsey and Google (GOOG, GOOGL -0.2% ) chief Sundar Pichai.

Grassley wants to discuss the future of data privacy and how to develop "rules of the road" for companies in the space.