Volvo takes Lynk to Europe

Volvo plans to make Lynk SUVs out of its plant in Ghent, Belgium to mark the first time it produces a Chinese brand in Europe. Production is expected to start in 2019.

"We see a big potential for this new brand entering the European market and we are happy to give Lynk & Co the support of Volvo’s technological and industrial expertise," says Volvo CEO Hakan Samuelsson.

Volvo is expected to produce the 01 Lynk model and future EV vehicles on the same production line as the XC40 in a cost-savings move.

As it preps to sell to consumers in 2019, Lynk aims have stores open in Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin, Brussels and London.

While Lynk is just one of the many EV brands aiming to compete with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the future, the deep pockets of owner Geely Automotive (OTCPK:GELYF, OTCPK:GELYY) has some automobile industry insiders giving it an edge on other EV startups.