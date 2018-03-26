AbbVie continues sell-off, down 5%

Sellers continue to dominate AbbVie (ABBV -4.8% ), down on 10% higher volume. Shares have lost 23% of their value since March 13.

The rout was stoked by disappointing mid-stage data on Rova-T in small cell lung cancer.

Jefferies' Jared Holz says the company's pipeline is now being questioned around the Street.

BofAMerrill Lynch's Jason Gerberry adds a positive note saying top seller Humira is "unlikely to cliff" citing expectations for a "measured pace" of revenue declines from biosimilar competition, still a relatively long five years away. He also says key pipeline drivers are "clinically derisked."

Source for analysts comments: Bloomberg

