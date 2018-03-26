India says China promises to address trade deficit concerns

Following the Trump $60B tariff on China, India urged China to reduce the trade deficit by having greater market access for products like rapeseed, soyabean, rice and sugar.

Bilateral trade between India and China boomed to $71.45B in 2016-17 from $1.83B in 1999-2000, though most of this is skewed to Chinese exports.

The trade deficit has widened to $51.1B, a nine-fold increase over the last decade, despite repeated Indian calls for China to address the imbalance and open its markets.

