Meredith executes post-Time revamp of sales, marketing

In the next big change since taking control of Time Inc., Meredith (MDP +1.4% ) has revamped its sales and marketing structure for its National Media Group.

The new sales structure installs strategic account teams made of brand, corporate and digital sellers and marketers, giving each key account one principal point of contact. That means former Time category teams are being integrated into the new team structure.

Doug Olson, President of Meredith Magazines, gets broader oversight over Lifestyle, Food and Luxury Brands. Group publishers will report to him.

While that reorganizes the approach for Meredith's core family-oriented titles, the company says the approach also applies to those titles where it's exploring a sale: Mike Schneider will be group publisher and publisher of Fortune and Money; Danny Lee will be publisher of Sports Illustrated; and Time publisher Jorg Stratman will report to Schneider.

The company's corporate sales team under Chief Revenue Officer Michael Brownstein will be a central point of contact for Meredith's biggest cross-channel and cross-portfolio partnerships.

And The Foundry will become the central creative lab and branded/native content studio for Meredith.

