Government to offload RBS shares as previously planned; shares up 4%

U.K. Financial Investments, the entity managing the British Government's stake in Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS +4% ), said it will sell, according to the previously announced schedule, from the 71% ownership it holds in the lender from the bail-out during the global financial crisis.

Even though RBS has been facing issues recently, with the CEO's departure and uncertainty about pending legal cases in the U.S., the British government is committed to selling about £3B worth of shares every year over the next 5 years.

The bank reported its first annual profit in nine years in 2017.