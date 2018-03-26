Liberty Global cancels $876M bid for Multimedia Polska

Liberty Global (LBTYA +3% ) has ditched a longstanding effort to buy Multimedia Polska for $876M, a chance to expand in Poland that was awaiting regulatory approvals.

“We have withdrawn from the transaction to acquire Multimedia Polska after failing to agree on revised commercial terms with the sellers that take into account current regulatory and market conditions,” Liberty says.

The company's already one of Poland's biggest cable operators, and the acquisition would have made for an 80% market share in some Polish cities.

“We remain confident in the business prospects of our Polish operation and will consider other accretive consolidation opportunities as and when they arise,” Liberty says.