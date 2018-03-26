Buy the dip in Facebook - Wells Fargo

The FTC confirmation of a probe into Facebook's handling of user data is not a surprise, says analyst Ken Sena. Yes, there will surely be some fine, but Sena can't think of any scenario in which the legal or business impact is anywhere near the size of the recent selloff (more than $60B in market cap).

He rates the stock an Outperform with $230 price target, suggesting nearly 50% upside .

Source: Bloomberg

Down about 7% earlier, Facebook is now off 2.4% on the session.

