Big banks hunting for sizable acquisitions in 2018 - KBW

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) are most likely to be active buyers this year according to KBW analysts Brian Kleinhanzl and Michael Brown.

The analysts say that JPM's focus on expanding scale across its segments and Goldman's lofty revenue growth targets means these two banks will be most eager to close a deal this year.

Notable deals that may become reality include, JPMorgan acquiring Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ), Global Payments (NYSE:GPN), Worldpay (NYSE:WP) or WisdomTree (NASDAQ:WETF); Goldman Sachs or Morgan Stanley acquiring E*Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC); and Citi (NYSE:C) acquiring Synchrony (NYSE:SYF).