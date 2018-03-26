FT: Shell likely to face activist challenge to shift away from fossil fuels

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) likely will face a shareholder resolution calling at its May annual meeting for a radical shift away from fossil fuels, highlighting mounting pressure on big oil companies over global warming, Financial Times reports.

Shell has gone further than most peers by announcing last November a goal to reduce its carbon footprint by 50% by 2050, but climate activists are disputing its claim that its goal is in line with the Paris agreement.

“The ambitions announced by Shell are inconsistent with the Paris agreement, in particular when taking into account expected global energy demand growth,” according to Follow This, the shareholder group that has submitted a resolution calling for more aggressive targets.

Activists say Shell’s goal for a 50% reduction actually would be 25% in absolute terms if the company maintains its share of a global energy market that is forecast to grow by 50% by 2050.