The Information: Google, Qualcomm, Samsung teaming on open source chip

The Information reports that Google (GOOG +1.1%), Qualcomm (QCOM +3.3%), and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) are among 80 tech companies joining forces to develop a new open-source chip design for new technologies like self-driving vehicles.
The RISC-V tech involved allows for customized chips and aims to cost less than currently available chips, which both appeal to developers.
Tesla (TSLA -0.8%) has joined the RISC-V Foundation and is considering using the tech in its new chip efforts, according to The Information’s source.
Western Digital (WDC +1%) and Nvidia (NVDA +3.3%) also plan to use the new chip design for some of their products, which in the former case would mean dropping the chips it licenses from SoftBank’s (OTCPK:SFTBF +0.2%) Arm Holdings.