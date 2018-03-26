The Information: Google, Qualcomm, Samsung teaming on open source chip

The Information reports that Google (GOOG +1.1% ), Qualcomm (QCOM +3.3% ), and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) are among 80 tech companies joining forces to develop a new open-source chip design for new technologies like self-driving vehicles.

The RISC-V tech involved allows for customized chips and aims to cost less than currently available chips, which both appeal to developers.

Tesla (TSLA -0.8% ) has joined the RISC-V Foundation and is considering using the tech in its new chip efforts, according to The Information’s source.