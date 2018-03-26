Outlook brightens for unloved energy stocks, analysts say

Big Oil and crude oil prices are poised for the start of a new "golden age," Goldman Sachs says, maintaining Buy ratings for Chevron (NYSE:CVX), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) and Royal Dutch Shell ([[rDS.A]], RDS.B).

Goldman says Big Oil companies tend to enjoy their best performance during "restraint" phases of the cycle, "defined by backwardation, cost deflation and consolidation - when a high risk premium on long-term oil prices restrains investment and creates high barriers to entry," rather than in rising oil prices environments, and the firm argues oil is entering a new restraint phase, given a global effort to shift away from fossil fuels and higher risks.

Also, Credit Suisse says oil company stocks are looking a bit more attractive, as sector multiples have "come back down to earth" thanks to strong earnings and lagging share prices.

