Jacobs Engineering +3% following Baird upgrade

Jacobs Engineering (JEC +3.7% ) is higher after Baird upgrades shares to Outperform from Neutral with a $70 price target after sliding 12% YTD.

The firm says JEC offers exposure to improving, high-margin end markets in infrastructure and federal sectors, which account for half of the company's revenue, and the company has "cyclical opportunity" in energy and mining.

JEC's backlog has steadily improved thanks to recent Department of Defense contract wins, helping to drive positive inflection in organic revenue for the first time in years, and the $3.3B purchase of the CH2M business is a better cultural fit and comes at a better time in the engineering and construction cycle, Baird believes.