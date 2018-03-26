Smartsheet files for $100M IPO with growing losses

Work management SaaS company Smartsheet (SMAR) files for an up to $100M IPO.

The company will list on the NYSE under the symbol “SMAR.”

Smartsheet claims over 92,000 customers including more than 74,000 domain-based customers and two-thirds of the companies in the Fortune 500.

Revenue totaled $67M in January 2017 and $111.3M in 2018, up 66% on the year. Net loss was $15.2M (2017) and $49.1M (2018). Cash from operations totaled $0.1M in last year and this year reported $13.6M in cash used in operations.

Smartsheet raised about $120M in private funding and as of the last round was valued at $852M.

Smartsheet hired Amazon Web Services exec Gene Farrell as its SVP of product, which resulted in a brief restraining order threat from Amazon, and the S-1 shows that Farrell earns more than CEO Mark Mader.

Competitors: Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Teamwork, and Basecamp, to name a few.

Correction: Fourth bullet revised for correct dates.