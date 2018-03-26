Whole Foods looks to leverage Amazon Lockers

Research firm inMarket dives into the impact of Whole Foods introducing Amazon (AMZN +3.4%) lockers at its stores.
Data compiled across major metropolitan areas indicates that short visits to Whole Foods stores with lockers are rising at a faster than clip than at stores without the package pickup feature.
Whole Foods has the ability to capitalize on the short visitations by consumers to boost sales through impulse buys and low-consideration products. Amazon Lockers also gives Whole Foods a competitive advantage over traditional grocery chains such as Kroger (KR +2.6%), Supervalu (SVU +0.7%), Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM +0.9%) and Smart & Final Stores (SFS -0.9%).