Kinross Gold settles charges related to anti-corruption rules

Kinross Gold (KGC +4.2% ) agrees to pay $950K to settle civil charges that it failed to ensure its payments in Africa were not being used to bribe government officials, the SEC says.

KGC did little to verify payments to politically connected consultants and vendors in Ghana and Mauritania were being used for their stated purpose, according to the SEC.

For example, KGC during 2012-15 paid a Ghanaian consultant $1K in cash per work visa he helped obtain for company staff, without detailing just what the former government official did to help expedite the process.