Mobileye boss critical of Uber's role in pedestrian fatality

The CEO of Mobileye, Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) vision system company, says its tech would have detected the pedestrian fatally struck by an Uber (Private:UBER) self-driving vehicle.

In a blog post, Amnon Shashua was critical of “new entrants” into the self-driving space lacking the years of development experience necessary for safety.

Intel acquired Mobileye last year for $15.3B.

Intel shares are up 6.1% to $52.36.

Update with more info: Mobileye took the dashboard camera video from the Uber accident that police released last week and ran the video through its own advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

Even with the low-quality video, Mobileye ADAS detected the pedestrian, Elaine Herzberg, and her bike about “one second before impact.”