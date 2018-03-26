Lilis Energy says new midstream system operational, producing 5K boe/day

Lilis Energy (LLEX +2.3% ) is higher after saying earlier that its third party-operated midstream system had launched operations, producing more than 5K boe/day (75% liquids).

LLEX says it is in the process of completing seven wells, including a well in the Bone Springs region and another well in Wolfcamp B area in west Texas by the end of this month.

LLEX also says it is "very confident" of reaching its 2018 exit-rate target of 7,500 net boe/day, based on its operational capabilities, increasing production and backlog of drilling and completion activities.