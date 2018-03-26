B.C. minister disappointed by court refusal to hear Trans Mountain appeal

British Columbia's environment minister says he is disappointed by a federal judge’s dismissal of the province’s request to appeal a National Energy Board ruling that allows Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) to circumvent city bylaws as it continues to expand the Trans Mountain pipeline.

In response to Friday’s decision at the Federal Court of Appeal, the minister says it “allows the local permitting process to be needlessly undermined" but that B.C. would seek other ways to fight the pipeline expansion.

“It wasn’t that we [only] won the decision... the court wouldn’t even hear it," says Alberta Premier Notley, and the ruling "absolutely puts to rest the question of whether or not the somewhat intransigent behavior by the city of Burnaby around issuing certificates was something the courts and the NEB would allow to continue."

Notley has aggressively backed the $7.4B Trans Mountain expansion, which would allow oil companies in Alberta to diversify away from their main market in the U.S.