AnaptysBio's lead candidate shows positive effect in mid-stage peanut allergy study; shares ahead 7% after hours

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) is up 7% after hours on the heels of its announcement of positive preliminary results from a Phase 2a proof-of-concept clinical trial assessing lead drug ANB020 in adult patients with peanut allergy.

After a single intravenous dose of ANB020 46% (n=6/13) patients exhibiting moderate-to-severe symptoms during a baseline oral food challenge at enrollment improved peanut tolerance to a cumulative 500 mg at day 14 compared to 0% (n=0/3) for placebo.

Detailed data will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

ANB020 is an antibody that binds to the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin 33 (IL-33), a protein that plays a key role in atopic diseases, including asthma, food allergies and atopic dermatitis.

Management will host a conference call today at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the results.

Previously: AnaptysBio's lead candidate ANB020 shows treatment effect in mid-stage dermatitis study; shares ahead 49% premarket (Oct. 10, 2017)