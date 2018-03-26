Central banks adding euros to their fx reserves

Central banks are looking beyond the dollar to grow their foreign exchange reserves for the first time in a decade. Rising trade tensions, and a recovering European economy bode well for the euro making a stronger case for central banks to diversify into the monetary union's currency.

Approximately 64% of fx reserves are held in dollars, followed by euros at 20%, and the yen and pound sterling each commanding 4.5%. The euro's share of global currency reserves fell from 28% back in 2009.

“A lot of countries around the world are turning to Europe for increased partnership in trade,’’ says Jens Nordvig, who was Wall Street’s top-ranked currency strategist 5 years in a row. “..The bottom line is this trade stance the U.S. has now is not helpful in making the dollar attractive for central banks that hold billions in reserves."

