Skinvisible to merge with Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Skinvisible (OTCQB:SKVI) inks a merger agreement with privately held Quoin Pharmaceuticals. Specifically, Quoin will merge with a wholly owned subsidiary of Skinvisible, after which Quoin shareholders will own 72.5% of the outstanding shares and Skinvisible shareholders will own 27.5% prior to the effects of financings and the conversion of a certain portion of Skinvisible debt.

The combined company will do business as Quoin Pharmaceuticals under the ticker "SKVI." The transaction should close next quarter.

Quoin's lead candidate is QRX001, a single-use transdermal patch designed to deliver up to 72 hours of post-operative pain relief while significantly reducing opioid consumption.