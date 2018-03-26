Coinbase to add ERC20 support

The vast and currently struggling alt-coin universe gets some positive news as Coinbase (Private:COINB) announces its intention to support the Ethereum ERC20 standard in coming months.

"This paves the way for supporting ERC20 assets across Coinbase products in the future, though we aren’t announcing support for any specific assets or features at this time."

Etherscan shows more than 60K ERC20 token contracts.

