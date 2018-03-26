Red Hat +6.2% on Q4 beats, upside rev. guidance, 18% Subscription rev. growth

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) shares pop 6.2% aftermarket on Q4 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 23% revenue growth Y/Y. Q1 guidance has upside revenue from $800M to $810M (consensus: $794.57M) and downside EPS of $0.68 (consensus: $0.73).

FY guidance has revenue from $3.425B to $3.46B, non-GAAP operating margin at 23.9%, EPS from $3.38 to $3.41, and operating cash flow from $1.035B to $1.045B.

Subscription revenue breakdown: Infrastructure-related offerings, $510M (+13% in constant currency); Application Development-related and other emerging tech, $173M (+34%); Total Subscription, $683M (+18%).

Key metrics: Non-GAAP operating margin, 24.6%; year-end deferred revenue balance, $2.6B (+25%); operating cash flow, $362M (+14%); cash and equivalents, $2.5B.

