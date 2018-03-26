Lions Gate posts rebound gain; announces early tender results

A late-afternoon surge pushed Lions Gate to solid gains (but on only slightly higher than average volume), a rebound in a 2018 where it's down 25% so far.

Class A shares (NYSE:LGF.A) finished up 4.5% ; class B shares (NYSE:LGF.B) closed up 4.2% .

Earlier, it announced early tender results for its $520M debt exchange offer.

The company had offered to exchange any and all outstanding 5.875% senior notes due 2024 for new notes under the same terms issued by Lions Gate Capital Holdings rather than Lions Gate Entertainment, along with cash for early tenders.

Some 98.52% of notes were tendered, the company says, with (for each $1,000 in principal) either total offer consideration of $1,000 plus $2.50 in cash, or $970 and no cash.