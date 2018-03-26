TESARO's Zejula + Merck's Keytruda shows positive effect in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; shares up 2% after hours

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) is up 2% after hours on the heels of its announcement of positive data from a Phase 2 clinical trial, TOPACIO, assessing Zejula (niraparib) + Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. The data were presented at the Society for Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting in New Orleans, LA.

At data cutoff, the overall response rate (ORR) was 25% (n=15/60) with a disease control rate (DCR) (responders + those with stable cancer) of 68% (n=41/60) in patients who had received at least three prior lines of chemo.

The ORR was 24% in the platinum-refractory group.

The FDA approved Zejula a year ago for recurrent ovarian cancer.