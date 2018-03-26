Stocks score huge rally as trade policy jitters wane

Stocks reclaimed ~40% of last week's losses in a broad-based rally led by technology and financial shares; the Dow's 670-point rally was the third-best all-time point increase for the popular benchmark index.

Stocks started on a strong note following a weekend WSJ report that U.S. and China have started negotiating to improve American access to the Chinese market, then faded somewhat before recovering and powering higher to finish at their best levels of the day.

Each of the S&P 11 sectors advanced, with techs (+4%) and financials (+3.2%) providing strong leadership throughout the session, bouncing back from last week's weakness.

Within the tech space, Microsoft surged 7.6% after Morgan Stanley raised its target price to a Street-high $130, and Apple jumped 4.8%; Facebook eked out a gain after falling as much as 6.5% - a nine-month low - after the FTC said it had opened a non-public investigation into the company's privacy practices following the Cambridge Analytica data scandal.

U.S. Treasury prices ended mostly lower, pushing yields higher; the benchmark 10-year yield ticked up a basis point to 2.84% while the two-year yield added 3 bps to 2.29% following a $30B two-year note auction that drew a high yield of 2.31% on a bid-to-cover of 2.91.

U.S. WTI May crude oil futures slipped 0.6% to $65.50/bbl.