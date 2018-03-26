Eclipse Resources +4% after launching strategic, financial review

Eclipse Resources (NYSE:ECR) +4.6% after-hours as it announces it will evaluate a "full range of potential strategic, operational and financial alternatives to maximize shareholder value."

ECR says it has not set a timetable for completion of the review process, which has not been initiated as a result of receiving any deal proposal.

ECR also updates its Marcellus condensate type curve based upon the performance of the two Marcellus wells that were turned to sales in January; the type curve has a projected EUR of 1.8B cfe per 1K ft. of lateral and an anticipated well level rate of return of ~73%.