SM Energy sees higher production in 2019 even with 15% lower capex

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) +2.3% after-hours as it forecasts Q1 production at the high end of company guidance while seeing FY 2019 capex 15% lower Y/Y with significant production growth.

SM says Permian Basin production exceeded plan as new completions came on stronger than expected in the first two months of the quarter, thus it expects Q1 production to come in closer to the upper end of original guidance 9.5M-10M boe, with the oil percentage estimated to meet or exceed 40%.

SM plans FY 2018 capex of ~$1.27B, with higher expenditures in H1, and expects to align cash flow and total capital spending by mid-year 2019, foreseeing 15% lower capex in FY 2019 while delivering "significant" production growth.

The company also says it completed a previously announced sale of the majority of its assets in the Powder River Basin for $500M.