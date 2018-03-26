Williams' Transco gas pipeline expansion comes online in New Jersey

Williams Cos. (NYSE:WMB) says it placed into service a natural gas pipeline expansion of its Transco system that will boost delivery of natural gas to New Jersey by 180K dt/day.

The enhancement, Phase 2 of the Garden State Expansion Project, will deliver additional gas to New Jersey Resources' (NYSE:NJR) New Jersey Natural Gas, which has contracted for all of the incremental firm transportation capacity from the expansion for a 15-year primary term.

The project is one of several WMB expansions designed to serve demand for natural gas in the U.S. northeast.