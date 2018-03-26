'Pacific Rim' tops still-strong 'Black Panther' at box office

As expected, Pacific Rim Uprising (NASDAQ:CMCSA) became the film to knock Black Panther (NYSE:DIS) from the top spot at the box office after five weeks, but Disney may be too busy counting money to get concerned.

The sequel to the monsters-vs.-mechwarriors Pacific Rim grossed $28.1M to Black Panther's $17.1M.

Faith-based drama I Can Only Imagine (LGF.A, LGF.B) had strong legs in holding on to the No. 3 spot with $13.6M, followed by newcomer Sherlock Gnomes (VIA, VIAB) with $10.6M.

A week after its debut, a reboot of Tomb Raider (NYSE:TWX) lost 57% of its business to draw $10.1M.

Black Panther, though, became the highest-grossing domestic superhero film and the No. 5 all-time grosser over the weekend, and with the full weekend in the books it sits at $631.4M cumulative, just $21M behind Jurassic World for the No. 4 spot and $28M behind No. 3 Titanic.

On a worldwide gross basis, Black Panther now sits No. 12 with $1.239B, having passed The Fate of the Furious at $1.236B. Next up: No. 11 Beauty and the Beast (2017 live-action remake) with $1.263.5B.