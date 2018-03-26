Chemours sees full-year earnings at high end of prior guidance

Chemours (NYSE:CC) +1.1% after-hours as it says it foresees FY 2018 earnings to come in at the top end of previously announced guidance.

CC now expects to deliver 2018 adjusted EBITDA at the high end of the previously announced $1.7B-$1.85B range, with adjusted EPS expected to be at the high end of the prior range of $4.95-5.60/share.

The company says it continues to see "robust demand" for titanium dioxide products alongside "a more favorable than expected demand and pricing backdrop for our fluoroproducts segment."