Brookfield Property Parners seals deal for GGP

Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) has its deal for top mall owner GGP.

Brookfield will pay aggregate cash of $9.25B in the deal. GGP is up 8.1% after hours.

For each GGP share, GGP shareholders can choose to receive either $23.50 in cash; or a choice between one BPY unit or a share of a newly created U.S. REIT; for aggregate cash/equity ratio of about 61-39, Brookfield says.

Compared to November's offer, that's an increase in the cash offer to $23.50 from $23.00 per share; a $1.85B increase in aggregate cash from $7.4B; an increase in the exchange ratio to 1.0000 from 0.9656; and the new REIT (BPR) that will pursue and economic return equivalent to BPY units.

A GGP special committee is unaninous in recommending the deal to shareholders.

It's expected to be immediately accretive to FFO/unit for BPY unitholders.

