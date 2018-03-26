Shell outlines radical scenario for world that has cured climate change

Royal Dutch Shell ([[RDS.A], RDS.B) today outlined a scenario by 2070 that includes the use of far less oil as cars become electric, development of a major carbon storage industry and a transportation shift toward a reliance on hydrogen as an energy carrier.

Shell's Sky scenario is designed to imagine a world that complies with the goals of the Paris climate agreement, managing to hold global warming to “well below” a rise of 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels; the world’s consumption of oil would rise through 2025 before starting to decline in the 2030s and fall below current levels in 2040.

The company stresses that Sky Sky is only a scenario - a possible future dependent upon many assumptions - not a reality that definitely will be realized.