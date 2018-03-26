Baker Hughes sees lower margins in turbomachinery business

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHGE) says it expects slightly lower margins in its turbomachinery and process solutions business than predicted in January.

Weaker margins in the TPS business should be offset by better performance in other units, meaning Q1 impacts should “balance out through the course of the year" and finally return to normalized mid-teen margins by late 2019, BHGE CEO Lorenzo Simonelli says at the Scotia Howard Weil energy conference in New Orleans.

In an investor presentation, BHGE says $700M in anticipated synergies for 2018 remain on track and the macro environment is encouraging.