Workers said to reach labor deal at Chile's Los Pelambres copper mine

Workers at Antofagasta’s (OTC:ANFGF) Los Pelambres copper mine in Chile reportedly have reached agreement on a new labor contract, lowering the likelihood of a strike.

Workers in the mine’s largest union last week rejected an offer for a new contract, triggering government mediation and raising the possibility of the first-ever strike at a mine owned by Antofagasta.

Los Pelambres, which recently received environmental approval for a $1.1B infrastructure upgrade plan, produced 356K metric tons of copper in 2017.

