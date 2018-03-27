Dollar General announces pricing of $500M of senior notes

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) announced the pricing of an offering of $500M of its 4.125% Senior Notes due 2028.

Issuance of the Notes is expected to occur on April 10 and will mature on May 1, 2028.

The company will pay interest on the Notes semi-annually on May 1 and November 1 of each year, commencing November 1, 2018.

Net proceeds from the sale of the Notes will be utilised to repay all $400M outstanding principal amount of its 1.875% Senior Notes due 2018, to reduce any of its outstanding commercial paper notes and, to the extent of any remaining proceeds, for general corporate purposes.

