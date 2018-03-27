Cambridge Analytica whistleblower appears before UK lawmakers

The whistleblower behind the Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Cambridge Analytica data scandal, Christopher Wylie, is now appearing before U.K. lawmakers. Check out the livestream here.

Facebook has also offered to send Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer or Chief Product Officer Chris Cox to appear in front of U.K. lawmakers, but not CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Updates: What caused him to speak out? "I wouldn't say it was just because of Donald Trump, but Donald Trump makes it click in your head that this actually has a much wider impact. I don't think that military-style information operations is conducive for any democratic process," he told the committee.