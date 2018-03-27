Futures stay in rally mode

It's a powerful comeback from one of the worst weeks for stocks in years.

Equities across the globe are building on Monday's rally, when the Dow recorded its biggest one-day point gain since 2008 and the S&P 500 jumped 2.7%.

Reports of trade talks between the U.S. and China have reduced fears of a possible trade war, while some traders are pointing to additional forces, including equity valuations, chart patterns and fund positioning.

Futures: Dow +0.6% . S&P +0.7% . Nasdaq +1% . Crude +0.4% to $65.80. Gold -0.5% to $1349. 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.85%.

